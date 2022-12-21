DeDora Capital Inc. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $84.38. 30,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,035,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.