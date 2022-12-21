DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires New Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,394.0% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,494 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $75,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,843.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.90. 14,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.91 and its 200 day moving average is $118.12. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $173.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Solar from $179.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Solar from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Solar to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.48.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

