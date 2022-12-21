DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives $41.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

DCP Midstream Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12.

DCP Midstream Dividend Announcement

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 104.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DCP Midstream in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

