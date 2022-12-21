Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.11

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.11 and traded as low as $4.10. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 21,969 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

