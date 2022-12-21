Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 9,443 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $107.76. The company had a trading volume of 47,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

