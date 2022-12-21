Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 40,060 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,060 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $45.50. 2,700,426 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

