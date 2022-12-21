Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 31,796 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,796 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.59. 204,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,510,180. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $158.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

