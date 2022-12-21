Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 27,128 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,128 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IYE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,032. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.