Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,110 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 458.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,814 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,970,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after buying an additional 967,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,696,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,366,000 after buying an additional 913,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 869,859 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS ICVT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,337 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40.

