Cypress Wealth Services LLC Purchases 58,879 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1,165.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,879 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 58,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,106. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

