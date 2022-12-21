Cypress Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.09% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after purchasing an additional 164,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,384,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,217,000 after purchasing an additional 152,569 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after buying an additional 61,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,418,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,037. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $58.04.

