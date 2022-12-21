Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after buying an additional 341,384 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.59. 747,317 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average is $92.35. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

