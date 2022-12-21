Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,474 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,826. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.