CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 54,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 30,067 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 8,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 89,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 750,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $71,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 39,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.11.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $95.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

