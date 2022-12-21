Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives $11.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CURLF. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Curaleaf Trading Down 6.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -22.44. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.
