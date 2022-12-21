CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of -142.64 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $106.03 and a one year high of $242.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

