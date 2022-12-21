CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,600 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 90,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRAI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.87. The stock has a market cap of $836.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. CRA International has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $125.80.

CRA International Increases Dividend

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $148.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.23 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 2,174.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.