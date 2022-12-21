Covenant Price Tops $1.27 on Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Covenant token can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00007541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $90.91 million and $99,542.95 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $875.65 or 0.05201380 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.88 or 0.00498273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.17 or 0.29522931 BTC.

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,567,751 tokens. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

