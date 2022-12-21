Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.93.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Coupa Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $166.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $59,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Further Reading

