Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lessened by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $457.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.74. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.95.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

