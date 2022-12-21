Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Purchases $3,000,005.00 in Stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 260,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,003,901. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 28th, Grigorios Siokas bought 801,261 shares of Cosmos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,781.82.
- On Thursday, October 20th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 12,500,000 shares of Cosmos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00.
Cosmos stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. 12,102,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. Cosmos Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $111.25.
Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.
