Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Purchases $3,000,005.00 in Stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) CEO Grigorios Siokas purchased 260,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,003,901. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Grigorios Siokas bought 801,261 shares of Cosmos stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $496,781.82.

On Thursday, October 20th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 12,500,000 shares of Cosmos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00.

Cosmos Price Performance

Cosmos stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. 12,102,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60. Cosmos Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos

Cosmos Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cosmos Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Cosmos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers a proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care and baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce marketplace.

