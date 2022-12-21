Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Increased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Corteva were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Corteva by 68.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.12. 5,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.20.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

