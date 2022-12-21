Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,289 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after buying an additional 1,209,292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after buying an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,134,000 after buying an additional 408,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.