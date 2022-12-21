Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.34 on Wednesday, reaching $242.14. 19,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,990. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

