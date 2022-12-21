Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,382 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,584,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ALTL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,372. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.29. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83.

