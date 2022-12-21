Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 282,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after buying an additional 72,377 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 738,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after buying an additional 298,579 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,249,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after buying an additional 64,187 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $776,000.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $38.85. 81,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,537. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

