Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,386,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $265,562,000 after buying an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of BA traded up $6.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,990,090. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67. The stock has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.