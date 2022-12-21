Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.59. The company had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,121. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $258.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

