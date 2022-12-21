Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VTV stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.87. 29,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,977. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.95.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

