Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,660 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.78. 6,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.42. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MTB. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.80.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

