Continuum Finance (CTN) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $122.75 Million

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 122.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. Continuum Finance has a total market cap of $122.75 million and $16,317.23 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Continuum Finance has traded up 105.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

