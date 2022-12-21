Conflux (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $48.48 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Conflux has a market capitalization of $48.48 million and $1.13 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,855.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00389976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00877522 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00098080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00599462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00266471 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02326296 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,355,553.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

