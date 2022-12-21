Comparing SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) & OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI)

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

SomaLogic has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb has a beta of -1.18, meaning that its share price is 218% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SomaLogic and OmniAb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SomaLogic -81.72% -18.23% -15.92% OmniAb N/A N/A -3.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

59.3% of SomaLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of OmniAb shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of SomaLogic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SomaLogic and OmniAb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SomaLogic $81.63 million 4.61 -$87.55 million ($0.46) -4.46 OmniAb N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

OmniAb has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SomaLogic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SomaLogic and OmniAb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00 OmniAb 0 0 4 0 3.00

SomaLogic presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 436.59%. OmniAb has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 210.61%. Given SomaLogic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than OmniAb.

Summary

OmniAb beats SomaLogic on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic, Inc. operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples. The company's SOMAmers/SomaScan technology enables researchers to analyze various types of biological samples for protein biomarker signatures, which can be utilized in drug discovery and development. Its SomaScan's biomarker discoveries help in diagnostic applications in various areas of diseases, including cardiovascular and metabolic disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, wellness, and others. The company also provides SomaSignal research use only and laboratory-developed tests. It serves research and clinical customers with a focus on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutions, as well as facilitates drug development, analysis of clinical trials, and new human biology insights by assessing protein-protein and protein-gene networks. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTaur that features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

