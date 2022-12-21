Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $757.55 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $757.55 million and $7.71 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,180.73 or 0.07019017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $858.21 or 0.05074245 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00496466 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.14 or 0.29421885 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

