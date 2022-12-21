Coin98 Achieves Market Cap of $40.58 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $40.58 million and $5.21 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.92 or 0.01487191 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009108 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00019662 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00032460 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000461 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.57 or 0.01717180 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

