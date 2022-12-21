Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 27,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 163,520 shares.The stock last traded at $68.67 and had previously closed at $67.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.09%. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

