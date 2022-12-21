Cobak Token (CBK) Trading Down 12% This Week

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00003020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $35.56 million and $12.25 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,950,345 tokens. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cobak Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

