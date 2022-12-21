ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.69

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.69 and traded as high as $28.64. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 75,390 shares changing hands.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000.
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (EMO)
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.