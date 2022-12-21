ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.69

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.69 and traded as high as $28.64. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 75,390 shares changing hands.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $853,165.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,324,770 shares in the company, valued at $35,026,918.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $853,165.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,324,770 shares in the company, valued at $35,026,918.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,010.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 166,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 484,323 shares of company stock worth $14,029,819.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

