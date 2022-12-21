Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Down 3.2%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 15,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,663,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $602.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,626,633. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Articles

