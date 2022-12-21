Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Trading Down 21.1%

Shares of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Rating) traded down 21.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 43,002 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 24,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Clean Seed Capital Group Stock Up 13.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of C$15.25 million and a PE ratio of -5.86.

About Clean Seed Capital Group

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on the development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

