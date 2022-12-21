Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Increased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,640 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

