Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.50-$12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.67 billion-$8.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion. Cintas also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.50-12.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $7.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,328. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.81. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $454.70.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

