Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $17.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cinemark traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 229104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.89.

Insider Activity

In other Cinemark news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinemark Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,076,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 257,365 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 359,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.07.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.20 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.93% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

