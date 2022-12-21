Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 0.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,822.46.

CMG stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,429.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,505.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,496.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,776.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

