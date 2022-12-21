China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.75

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.75 and traded as high as $33.87. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 10,423 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZNH shares. HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 335.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

