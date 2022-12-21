Chiliz Hits One Day Trading Volume of $65.02 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $672.16 million and $65.02 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,378,353 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

