Chicago Capital LLC Raises Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Abiomed makes up approximately 1.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $30,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 2,507.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

Abiomed Stock Performance

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock worth $2,468,594 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $380.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.85.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $265.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

