Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 10,952 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals comprises 2.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 2.72% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $39,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LGND. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.77 and a 52 week high of $164.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.13.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.29). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,943.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,943.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,638,371.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,185 over the last 90 days. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.