Chicago Capital LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Capital International Investors increased its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after acquiring an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,599,000 after acquiring an additional 238,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 440,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,282,000 after acquiring an additional 216,189 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.19.

ServiceNow stock opened at $386.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 390.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $667.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.86.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

