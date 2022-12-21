Chicago Capital LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26.3% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $785,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 63.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 757,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,433,000 after purchasing an additional 293,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,386,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,171,000 after purchasing an additional 59,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $182.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -891.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.